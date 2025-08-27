U.S. restaurant chain Cracker Barrel scraps rebrand after logo backlash

Send this page to someone via email

Cracker Barrel, the U.S. southern-style grill and gift shop at the centre of a logo-fuelled backlash, said it will revert to its original signage after fans of the restaurant put up a fight.

“We thank our guests for sharing your voices and love for Cracker Barrel. We said we would listen, and we have. Our new logo is going away and our ‘Old Timer’ will remain,” the company said in an Instagram post on Tuesday.

Founded in 1969 in Lebanon, Tenn., Cracker Barrel became a beloved fixture of the American South, offering roadside comfort food to travellers in search of a hearty meal.

The original logo, featuring its signature old-timer figure lovingly known as Uncle Herschel, who sat perched on a chair with his arm resting on the edge of a barrel, came to encapsulate the quaint and quirky values upon which the institution was founded. Uncle Herschel was omitted in the new, highly contested rebrand, leaving just text.

U.S. President Donald Trump was among its critics and took to Truth Social to share his distaste for the updated design.

“Cracker Barrel should go back to the old logo, admit a mistake based on customer response (the ultimate Poll), and manage the company better than ever before,” he wrote.

“They got a Billion Dollars worth of free publicity if they play their cards right. Very tricky to do, but a great opportunity. Have a major News Conference today. Make Cracker Barrel a WINNER again. Remember, in just a short period of time I made the United States of America the ‘HOTTEST’ Country anywhere in the World. One year ago, it was ‘DEAD.’ Good luck.”

The president then posted a modified picture of the logo, replacing Uncle Herschel with an image of himself, and the barrel with an oil barrel. It reads: “America First.”

The omission of the old-timer sparked accusations that the company was straying from its roots, a claim it denied in a statement released the day before announcing its intention to revert to the original.

“What has not changed and what will never change are the values this company was built on … hard work, family, and scratch-cooked food made with care,” the restaurant wrote, adding that while everyone’s favourite uncle would no longer occupy his spot on the logo, he would always be part of the furniture.

“Uncle Herschel will still be on our menu, on our road signs, and featured in our country store,” the statement continued.

David Johnson, CEO of branding agency Strategic Vision PR Group, told CBS News the rebrand was a “flop.”

“What they did wrong is they went against their brand story, which was the old logo, that reflected the southern, whimsical atmosphere in the stores,” he told the outlet.

Shares in the company fell by about seven per cent following the announcement, but recovered by roughly the same amount on Wednesday after the original logo was reinstated, according to CNBC.

On Thursday, Trump, in another Truth Social post, congratulated the restaurant on its decision to scrap the rebrand.

“Congratulations ‘Cracker Barrel’ on changing your logo back to what it was. All of your fans very much appreciate it. Good luck into the future. Make lots of money and, most importantly, make your customers happy again,” he wrote.