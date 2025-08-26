Menu

Canada

Robin’s Donuts superfan celebrates brand’s 50th anniversary

By Teagan Rasche Global News
Posted August 26, 2025 3:53 pm
1 min read
Robin’s Donuts superfan celebrates brand’s 50th anniversary
WATCH: A Winnipeg man's passion for a coffee shop chain has taken over a room in his house. Global's Teagan Rasche has more on this unique collection and the touching way it all started.
Winnipegger Ronald Moore is a podcaster by day, but in his spare time…

“I have this crazy obsession with Robin’s Donuts,” Moore said.

Moore starts his day with a cup of Robin’s Donuts coffee at home. He has a collection of other branded items he started in 2018.

“That backpack, heat bag, blanket, Robin’s blanket, Robin’s socks, which I’ll never wear. I can’t wear these. They’re mint in the bag,” Moore said.

He finds many of these items on Kijiji but he’s also found items in other places.

“I’m not ashamed to say to I occasionally look in the dumpster behind Robin’s and I’ve pulled out some amazing stuff,” Moore said.

For the full story, watch the video above.

© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

