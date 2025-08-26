Menu

Video link
Headline link
Environment

Fisher expected to recover after grizzly attack in southern Alberta: parks minister

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted August 26, 2025 3:30 pm
1 min read
Alberta's parks minister said a bear with cubs may have been acting defensively when it attacked an angler on the Milk River, near the Alberta-Montana border last weekend. View image in full screen
Alberta's minister of parks said a grizzly bear with cubs may have been acting defensively when it attacked an angler on the Milk River near the Alberta-Montana border last weekend. Global News
Alberta’s parks minister says a fisher is expected to recover after being attacked by a grizzly bear in the province’s south.

Todd Loewen said in a social media post Tuesday that the attack took place over the weekend near Milk River, 300 kilometres south of Calgary, close to the U.S. border.

Alberta's parks minister announced some details of the bear attack in a post on social media. View image in full screen
Alberta’s parks minister revealed  some details of the bear attack in a post on social media. Facebook/ToddLoewenAB

“Details are still being gathered, but at this time, we understand the angler will recover,” Loewen said.

He said there were cubs with the grizzly when the attack took place, so the bear may have been acting defensively.

“We have had officers on the scene and there has been no sighting of the grizzly since the attack,” Loewen said. “The situation will continue to be monitored.”

“As always, be careful when in bear country.”

The Milk River is located in southern Alberta near the border with Montana. View image in full screen
The Milk River is located in southern Alberta near the Canada-U.S. border. Global News
Loewen’s office, as well as provincial Fish and Wildlife officials, didn’t immediately respond to questions Tuesday.

A spokesperson for the Alberta RCMP said the Milk River detachment had no record of the attack.

Last month, a man in British Columbia was seriously injured after he and his wife were attacked by two grizzly bears in the East Kootenays.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

