Fisher expected to recover after grizzly attack in southern Alberta: parks minister

Alberta’s parks minister says a fisher is expected to recover after being attacked by a grizzly bear in the province’s south.
Todd Loewen said in a social media post Tuesday that the attack took place over the weekend near Milk River, 300 kilometres south of Calgary, close to the U.S. border.
“Details are still being gathered, but at this time, we understand the angler will recover,” Loewen said.
He said there were cubs with the grizzly when the attack took place, so the bear may have been acting defensively.
Get breaking National news
“We have had officers on the scene and there has been no sighting of the grizzly since the attack,” Loewen said. “The situation will continue to be monitored.”
“As always, be careful when in bear country.”
Loewen’s office, as well as provincial Fish and Wildlife officials, didn’t immediately respond to questions Tuesday.
A spokesperson for the Alberta RCMP said the Milk River detachment had no record of the attack.
Last month, a man in British Columbia was seriously injured after he and his wife were attacked by two grizzly bears in the East Kootenays.
Comments