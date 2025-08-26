Fisher expected to recover after grizzly attack in southern Alberta: parks minister

Send this page to someone via email

Alberta’s parks minister says a fisher is expected to recover after being attacked by a grizzly bear in the province’s south.

Todd Loewen said in a social media post Tuesday that the attack took place over the weekend near Milk River, 300 kilometres south of Calgary, close to the U.S. border.

View image in full screen Alberta’s parks minister revealed some details of the bear attack in a post on social media. Facebook/ToddLoewenAB

“Details are still being gathered, but at this time, we understand the angler will recover,” Loewen said.

Story continues below advertisement

He said there were cubs with the grizzly when the attack took place, so the bear may have been acting defensively.

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

“We have had officers on the scene and there has been no sighting of the grizzly since the attack,” Loewen said. “The situation will continue to be monitored.”

“As always, be careful when in bear country.”

View image in full screen The Milk River is located in southern Alberta near the Canada-U.S. border. Global News

Loewen’s office, as well as provincial Fish and Wildlife officials, didn’t immediately respond to questions Tuesday.

A spokesperson for the Alberta RCMP said the Milk River detachment had no record of the attack.

Last month, a man in British Columbia was seriously injured after he and his wife were attacked by two grizzly bears in the East Kootenays.