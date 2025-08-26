Montreal’s LaSalle College classes resume, impasse endures with Quebec over $30M fine

Send this page to someone via email

A Montreal college has resumed classes even as it faces a $30-million fine by the Quebec government for exceeding enrolment in English-language programs.

LaSalle College had postponed the return to class on Monday because of the impasse with the provincial government.

In its 2022 language law the Quebec government imposed limits on the number of students who can be enrolled in English-language college programs.

The college has admitted to exceeding the quota for the last two years, but says it was impossible to abide by the rules without disrupting the academic careers of students already admitted in programs.

Quebec’s higher education minister accused the school of holding the students hostage by postponing classes, and said that LaSalle is the only private subsidized college that has not respected the quotas.

The college says it is now in compliance with the law and has asked the Quebec Superior Court to overturn the $30-million fine, arguing it is unreasonable.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 26, 2025.