Politics

Alberta Next panel set to reconvene for town hall Tuesday in Fort McMurray

By Lisa Johnson The Canadian Press
Posted August 26, 2025 11:31 am
Premier Danielle Smith’s Alberta Next panel is heading to Fort McMurray tonight to gather ideas from the public on getting the province a better deal from Ottawa.

The panel’s town halls have been aimed at addressing grievances that Smith says are inspiring separatist sentiment.

It has pitched six policy ideas, including pulling out of the Canada Pension Plan and creating a provincial police force to replace the RCMP.

Another issue up for discussion is the idea of withholding social services from some immigrants.

The panel has received enthusiastic support, but also has faced fierce criticism and drawn protesters at three previous events in Red Deer and Edmonton.

Smith and panel members are set to hear more feedback Wednesday at an event in Lloydminster.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

