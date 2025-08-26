Health Canada recalls furniture sold at The Brick for excessive lead

Send this page to someone via email

A line of dining furniture sold at The Brick is being recalled by Health Canada for unsafe levels of lead.

The brand of dining furniture — known as Lars — includes a counter wood top table and chairs with black coatings applied to the legs and metal base, and was sold as individual pieces or as a five or seven-piece set.

According to the Government of Canada’s recall notice, the black coating contains higher lead levels than what is allowed in Canada.

A range of serious health effects are associated with exposure to lead, especially for children, the notice says, which relate to the liver, kidneys, heart and immune system.

The notice goes on to describe some of the effects of ingesting lead, including anemia, vomiting, diarrhea, serious brain injury, convulsions, coma and, in extreme cases, even death.

Health Canada also describes lead as being able to build up in the body over time — even with exposure to very small amounts.

An image showing the Lars Counter Table as seen in the recall notice from Health Canada shared on Aug. 26, 2025. (Credit: Health Canada). The Brick via Health Canada

Although Health Canada says the company has received no reports of incidents or injuries in Canada as of Aug. 15, the agency is still stressing consumers to “immediately stop using the recalled products,” in addition to contacting The Brick for further instructions.