Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

New Brunswick to lift most wildfire-related restrictions, fire ban remains in place

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted August 25, 2025 4:24 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'What Atlantic Canada can learn from this year’s wildfires'
What Atlantic Canada can learn from this year’s wildfires
WATCH: What Atlantic Canada can learn from this year's wildfires
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

After several weeks of requiring residents to stay out of forests, the New Brunswick government announced Monday that most of the restrictions that were in place due to wildfires will be lifted.

“I want to thank all those who are on the front lines, keeping New Brunswickers safe and protecting their homes, communities and forests,’’ Premier Susan Holt stated.

“A special thanks to the exceptional team at the provincial fire centre – and at command centres around the province – who are working long hours supporting the firefighters on the ground and the pilots in the air.”

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

While the province announced that most restrictions would be lifted at midnight, a burn ban will remain in place.

The restrictions were first put in place on Aug. 10 with people not being allowed to hike, camp, fish or use vehicles in the woods on Crown land.

Story continues below advertisement

In a release, Natural Resources Minister John Herron also asked residents to keep in mind that the province was not in the clear from potential wildfires.

Trending Now

“We rely on our forests as an economic driver in our province, as well as for our enjoyment and recreation,” he said.

“Lifting most of these restrictions will allow all of us to get back to our routines, however, if there are new fires, we may have to reconsider.”

The move to lift the restrictions comes despite the fact there are still 18 active wildfires in the province, according to provincial numbers.

Three of those are considered “out of control,” with an evacuation advisory remaining in place for the Black River Bridge area near Miramichi.

© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices