New Brunswick to lift most wildfire-related restrictions, fire ban remains in place

Send this page to someone via email

After several weeks of requiring residents to stay out of forests, the New Brunswick government announced Monday that most of the restrictions that were in place due to wildfires will be lifted.

“I want to thank all those who are on the front lines, keeping New Brunswickers safe and protecting their homes, communities and forests,’’ Premier Susan Holt stated.

“A special thanks to the exceptional team at the provincial fire centre – and at command centres around the province – who are working long hours supporting the firefighters on the ground and the pilots in the air.”

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

While the province announced that most restrictions would be lifted at midnight, a burn ban will remain in place.

The restrictions were first put in place on Aug. 10 with people not being allowed to hike, camp, fish or use vehicles in the woods on Crown land.

Story continues below advertisement

In a release, Natural Resources Minister John Herron also asked residents to keep in mind that the province was not in the clear from potential wildfires.

“We rely on our forests as an economic driver in our province, as well as for our enjoyment and recreation,” he said.

“Lifting most of these restrictions will allow all of us to get back to our routines, however, if there are new fires, we may have to reconsider.”

The move to lift the restrictions comes despite the fact there are still 18 active wildfires in the province, according to provincial numbers.

Three of those are considered “out of control,” with an evacuation advisory remaining in place for the Black River Bridge area near Miramichi.