‘We grew up at the curling club’: Winnipeg legend Jennifer Jones to release new memoir

She’s a Canadian curling icon, with accolades including an Olympic gold medal, six national titles, two world championships, and multiple Grand Slam victories — but Jennifer Jones is trying something new as of Monday night.

Jones, a proud Winnipegger, is releasing her first book, Rock Star: My Life On and Off the Ice, at McNally Robinson bookstore in Grant Park Shopping Centre.

“I’m a Winnipegger and a Manitoban through and through, and curling is just part of our blo0d here,” Jones told 680 CJOB’s The Start.

“We grew up at the curling club… it was a big part of my family, and it’s just a loved sport here, so there’s lots of opportunity to play in events, to get better. There’s great coaching, and then you’re also playing against the best to achieve success.”

Jones, a member of the Order of Manitoba, who was named as Canada’s greatest curler in a 2019 TSN poll, said she had always talked among her teammates about writing a book, but actually sitting down to write the memoir was a different experience entirely.

“The ups, the downs, trials and tribulations, the joys, the excitement… and trying to put pen to paper and get it in words.

“I never thought I would be an author, so it was very challenging, but also very therapeutic.”

Although she retired in 2024, Jones said it has been encouraging to see that women’s curling continues to grow in popularity.

“The women’s game has really evolved, especially since I started,” she said.

“The women’s television numbers are on par with the men, which is not often said in the sporting world, so curling is in a great place and I think the sky is the limit.”

Jones will be signing books and talking about her illustrious career at McNally Robinson at 7 p.m.