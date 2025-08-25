NHL defenceman Tyson Barrie retires

See more sharing options

CALGARY – Veteran defenceman Tyson Barrie has retired after 14 NHL seasons.

The 34-year-old from Victoria had 110 goals and 398 assists in 822 career NHL games with Colorado, Toronto, Edmonton, Nashville and Calgary.

The NHL announced his retirement on X, formerly Twitter.

Barrie excelled as a power play quarterback with 212 points earned when his team had a man advantage, including 180 assists.

He also totalled two goals and 19 assists in 47 playoff games.

Barrie spent last season with the Calgary Flames after signing a one-year contract during training camp. He scored a goal and had two assists in 13 games played for the Flames.

The five-foot-11, 197-pound defender was a third-round pick (64th overall) by the Colorado Avalanche in 2009.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 25, 2025.