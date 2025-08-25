SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
In the news
Live

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Sports

NHL defenceman Tyson Barrie retires

By n The Canadian Pressn The Canadian Press
Posted August 25, 2025 1:56 pm
1 min read
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

CALGARY – Veteran defenceman Tyson Barrie has retired after 14 NHL seasons.

The 34-year-old from Victoria had 110 goals and 398 assists in 822 career NHL games with Colorado, Toronto, Edmonton, Nashville and Calgary.

The NHL announced his retirement on X, formerly Twitter.

Related Videos
Click to play video: 'MLSE President and CEO Pelley not ‘deciding who we draft and what free agents we sign’'
MLSE President and CEO Pelley not ‘deciding who we draft and what free agents we sign’
Story continues below advertisement

Barrie excelled as a power play quarterback with 212 points earned when his team had a man advantage, including 180 assists.

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

He also totalled two goals and 19 assists in 47 playoff games.

Barrie spent last season with the Calgary Flames after signing a one-year contract during training camp. He scored a goal and had two assists in 13 games played for the Flames.

Trending Now

The five-foot-11, 197-pound defender was a third-round pick (64th overall) by the Colorado Avalanche in 2009.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 25, 2025.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices