Motorcyclist dead after crash in northwest Calgary

A man in his early 20s has died after a late-night crash in northwest Calgary on Sunday.

Sgt. Sean Sherman with the Calgary police traffic unit said the motorcycle was headed west on 16th Avenue northwest as an SUV was driving south on 10th Street northwest, turning left at the intersection.

The motorcyclist was rushed to hospital but died of his injuries. The driver of the SUV was not transported and stayed at the scene.

Sherman said officers are looking at the motorcycle’s speed as the main factor in this crash.

“It’s devastating, especially for the family,” Sherman said. “It could have been avoidable. There’s lots of things we can do as drivers, whether that be motorcycles or vehicles. The key one is we need to slow down.”

Sherman adds that while officers did speak with a number of witnesses, they are looking to track down one driver who said they had dashcam footage of the crash but that they were on their way to work and didn’t have time to provide it.

The intersection was closed for about five hours as the investigation got underway, but has since reopened.