Ottawa’s Pride parade cancelled after disruption by pro-Palestinian protesters

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Ottawa’s annual Pride parade was cancelled Sunday after being disrupted by pro-Palestinian protesters.

A group called Queers for Palestine – Ottawa had organized a rally to coincide with the Pride parade.

Elected officials and other groups boycotted last year’s parade after Capital Pride released a statement expressing solidarity with Palestinians, but the statement has since been removed from the organization’s website.

A video posted online today shows a protester calling for Capital Pride to recommit to solidarity with the pro-Palestinian cause and for elected officials who boycotted last year’s parade to apologize.

1:43 Edmonton Pride Parade returns after 7-year hiatus

Ottawa Mayor Mark Sutcliffe, who attended Sunday’s parade, says it was “deeply regrettable” that the group of activists chose to block the event.

Story continues below advertisement

Capital Pride announced the cancellation of the parade, which was scheduled to travel past Parliament Hill, shortly before 3 p.m.