Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Features

Antique big rig trucks bringing families together in Lethbridge

By Nakoda Thunderchief Global News
Posted August 25, 2025 10:25 am
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Geroge Kirkham shares his antique truck collection at “Big Rig Time” Nakoda Thunderchief reports.'
Geroge Kirkham shares his antique truck collection at “Big Rig Time” Nakoda Thunderchief reports.
Geroge Kirkham shares his antique truck collection at “Big Rig Time” Nakoda Thunderchief reports.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Families in Lethbridge rolled back the clock this weekend at Big Rig Time, an event hosted by the Family Centre and Southland International Trucks.

Dozens of kids and parents got the chance to explore a private collection of restored antique trucks owned by George Kirkham.

Kirkham, who has been restoring rigs since 1989, says each one carries its own story.

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

“You’ve spent a year and a half restoring one, or longer. I’ve done as long as four years restoring them. You have a lot of blood, sweat, and tears in them. A lot of Tylenol, a lot of Robaxacet,” he said.

The showcase gave families more than just a history lesson. Kids discovered roll-down windows, sat behind the wheels, and even explored fire trucks. Kirkham says the best part is watching people enjoy what he’s spent decades building.

Story continues below advertisement

“It feels pretty cool, because there won’t be hardly anybody leaving here that doesn’t have a smile on their face. And if you can do that for somebody you don’t know, that makes you feel pretty good.”

Organizers say the event was a success, and Kirkham hopes to keep sharing his passion by opening his collection to the community again.

Related News
© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices