Antique big rig trucks bringing families together in Lethbridge

Families in Lethbridge rolled back the clock this weekend at Big Rig Time, an event hosted by the Family Centre and Southland International Trucks.

Dozens of kids and parents got the chance to explore a private collection of restored antique trucks owned by George Kirkham.

Kirkham, who has been restoring rigs since 1989, says each one carries its own story.

“You’ve spent a year and a half restoring one, or longer. I’ve done as long as four years restoring them. You have a lot of blood, sweat, and tears in them. A lot of Tylenol, a lot of Robaxacet,” he said.

The showcase gave families more than just a history lesson. Kids discovered roll-down windows, sat behind the wheels, and even explored fire trucks. Kirkham says the best part is watching people enjoy what he’s spent decades building.

“It feels pretty cool, because there won’t be hardly anybody leaving here that doesn’t have a smile on their face. And if you can do that for somebody you don’t know, that makes you feel pretty good.”

Organizers say the event was a success, and Kirkham hopes to keep sharing his passion by opening his collection to the community again.