Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Carney heads to Berlin for high-stakes talks with German Chancellor Friedrich Merz

By Prisha Dev Global News
Posted August 23, 2025 12:57 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Canadian industries split after Carney drops tariffs against US products under CUSMA'
Canadian industries split after Carney drops tariffs against US products under CUSMA
WATCH: Canadian industries split after Carney drops tariffs against U.S. products under CUSMA.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Prime Minister Mark Carney is on his way to Europe for key meetings with business and political leaders as global tensions test Canada’s international relations.

Carney will stop in Berlin this week to meet with German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, where trade and security will top the agenda, Global News political correspondent David Akin reports.

Despite sitting on opposite sides of the political spectrum, Carney, a Liberal, and Merz, a centre-right conservative, share significant common ground when it comes to free trade and international cooperation.

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Both are facing growing pressure at home to deliver on ambitious economic promises made during their recent election wins.

On Tuesday, Carney and Merz are expected to spend the day in meetings focused on strengthening Canada–Germany trade ties, particularly in response to increasing U.S. protectionism and tariffs.

Story continues below advertisement

The leaders will also address defence and security matters, including their continued support for Ukraine.

Trending Now

Both Canada and Germany have been key allies in the West’s response to Russia’s invasion, and sources say that co-ordination on NATO commitments will also be part of the talks.

This will mark the third in-person meeting between Carney and Merz since they both took office earlier this year.

They previously connected at the G7 summit in Kananaskis, Alta., in June, followed by the Canada–EU Summit in Brussels.

The Prime Minister’s Office has yet to release the details. More to come.

© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices