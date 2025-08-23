Carney heads to Berlin for high-stakes talks with German Chancellor Friedrich Merz

See more sharing options

Prime Minister Mark Carney is on his way to Europe for key meetings with business and political leaders as global tensions test Canada’s international relations.

Carney will stop in Berlin this week to meet with German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, where trade and security will top the agenda, Global News political correspondent David Akin reports.

Despite sitting on opposite sides of the political spectrum, Carney, a Liberal, and Merz, a centre-right conservative, share significant common ground when it comes to free trade and international cooperation.

Both are facing growing pressure at home to deliver on ambitious economic promises made during their recent election wins.

On Tuesday, Carney and Merz are expected to spend the day in meetings focused on strengthening Canada–Germany trade ties, particularly in response to increasing U.S. protectionism and tariffs.

The leaders will also address defence and security matters, including their continued support for Ukraine.

Both Canada and Germany have been key allies in the West’s response to Russia’s invasion, and sources say that co-ordination on NATO commitments will also be part of the talks.

This will mark the third in-person meeting between Carney and Merz since they both took office earlier this year.

They previously connected at the G7 summit in Kananaskis, Alta., in June, followed by the Canada–EU Summit in Brussels.

The Prime Minister’s Office has yet to release the details. More to come.