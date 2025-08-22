Menu

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Sports

Sea Bears season ends with loss in West Final to Calgary

By Kevin Hirschfield Global News
Posted August 22, 2025 11:13 pm
1 min read
The Winnipeg Sea Bears dream of winning a championship at home was dashed Friday night.

The Sea Bears fell 90-79 to the Calgary Surge in the CEBL Western Conference Final at Canada Life Centre Friday night.

Winnipeg was the underdog in this one, as they finished 11-13 in the regular season, but got an automatic berth into the game because they are the hosts of CEBL Championship Weekend.

Calgary finished the season 17-7 and was the more dominant team all night as the Sea Bears never led.

Trevon Scott led the Sea Bears in scoring with 18 points, while Will Richardson (17 points, 10 rebounds) and Simi Shittu (13 points, 10 rebounds) both had double-doubles.

Shittu, who was named to the All-CEBL second All-Star team and CEBL All-Canadian team, had a rough night shooting, going 4 for 17 (23 per cent).

The Surge will play the Niagara River Lions in Sunday’s final at Canada Life Centre. Niagara defeated the Scarborough Shooting Stars 93-91 in the Eastern Final and the River Lions will have a chance to defend their CEBL championship.

