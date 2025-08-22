Menu

Canada

Demolition of Edmonton’s old Northlands Coliseum set for summer 2026

By Kabi Moulitharan Global News
Posted August 22, 2025 7:23 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Northlands Coliseum to be demolished'
Northlands Coliseum to be demolished
RELATED: It hosted the biggest artists in the world and several Stanley Cups were won inside it, but the end is near for the old Northlands Coliseum. As Lisa MacGregor reports, Edmonton city council voted to demolish the old arena during budget deliberations Monday. – Dec 13, 2022
There is finally a timeline for when demolition will begin for Edmonton’s Northlands Coliseum.

According to a city report, the goal is to start major demolition work next summer, and it will take around two years.

The venue has been sitting empty for the last eight years and costs the city more than $1 million annually to maintain.

Ward Métis Coun. Ashley Salvador says some work is already underway inside to prepare for the teardown.

“The $35 million has already been set aside. Council has prioritized the demolition of the coliseum. It was baked into our four-year budget,” she explained.

The current plan requires the Alberta goverment to allocate up to $55 million for demolition, as long as the city spends about $35 million for site enhancements related to the Coliseum demolition or other public infrastructure projects within Exhibition grounds.

Salvador says she hopes to use part of the funding to replace the Coliseum LRT station.

“The transit centre has been on the list for quite a while. It’s one of the more concern stations for safety and the design of it. That is part of the overall Exhibition lands plan is to eventually replace that station. I’d like to see that accelerated,” she explained.

The plan will need to be discussed on Monday before any approvals.

Funding to demolish the old arena is tied to infrastructure projects such as the new Event Park and Village that’s planned for Ice District.

The redevelopment of the area will bring event spaces, green space and about 2,500 units of affordable and rental housing.

Councillors are set to discuss those three plans in Monday’s council meeting.

Click to play video: 'Exhibition Lands redevelopment project to start selling parcels of land in 2023'
Exhibition Lands redevelopment project to start selling parcels of land in 2023
