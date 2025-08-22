Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Health

Alberta sets price at $100 for those who must pay for COVID-19 vaccine this fall

By Matthew Scace The Canadian Press
Posted August 22, 2025 4:25 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Concerns raised around “roadblocks” to access the COVID 19 vaccine for vulnerable groups'
Concerns raised around “roadblocks” to access the COVID 19 vaccine for vulnerable groups
RELATED: Registration is now underway for COVID 19 vaccines in Alberta and concerns are now being raised around how it will be administered and who will get the shot. Quinn Ohler has more. – Aug 12, 2025
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

The Alberta government has now confirmed that for those who must pay for the cost of a COVID-19 vaccine shot this fall, the cost will be $100

The price is one of the details now rolled out by the province as part of its two-phase plan to deliver the shots free to some but with a fee for others.

Receive the latest medical news and health information delivered to you every Sunday.

Get weekly health news

Receive the latest medical news and health information delivered to you every Sunday.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Those eligible to get the shot for free, including health-care workers, some seniors and those with underlying medical conditions, will get appointments starting Oct. 1.

Everyone else can expect to get appointments starting three weeks after that but will have to pay a $100 administration fee.

Trending Now

Premier Danielle Smith’s government has been criticized for making citizens pay for the vaccine, but Smith says it’s necessary to avoid millions of dollars in wasted medicine.

Story continues below advertisement

Meanwhile, the government of neighbouring British Columbia says those who don’t qualify for the free shot in Alberta can travel to get one there.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices