Alberta sets price at $100 for those who must pay for COVID-19 vaccine this fall

Send this page to someone via email

The Alberta government has now confirmed that for those who must pay for the cost of a COVID-19 vaccine shot this fall, the cost will be $100

The price is one of the details now rolled out by the province as part of its two-phase plan to deliver the shots free to some but with a fee for others.

Get weekly health news Receive the latest medical news and health information delivered to you every Sunday. Sign up for weekly health newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

Those eligible to get the shot for free, including health-care workers, some seniors and those with underlying medical conditions, will get appointments starting Oct. 1.

Everyone else can expect to get appointments starting three weeks after that but will have to pay a $100 administration fee.

Premier Danielle Smith’s government has been criticized for making citizens pay for the vaccine, but Smith says it’s necessary to avoid millions of dollars in wasted medicine.

Story continues below advertisement

Meanwhile, the government of neighbouring British Columbia says those who don’t qualify for the free shot in Alberta can travel to get one there.