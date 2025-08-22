Toronto Zoo says 2 female gorillas injured after altercation with new male silverback

Send this page to someone via email

Two female gorillas at the Toronto Zoo sustained injuries this week during the ongoing introduction of a new male silverback, the zoo has confirmed on social media.

On Tuesday, zookeepers observed that Nneka was favouring her right arm, while Charlie had a visible cut on her glute.

Both gorillas were assessed by the zoo’s veterinary team the same day.

“Charlie’s cut was deep enough to require stitches,” the zoo said in a statement posted to its Facebook page. Nneka also underwent X-rays and was treated for minor injuries to her lower back and left foot. Both gorillas are recovering.

A third female gorilla, Ngozi, remained unharmed.

The physical introductions between Zwalani, a Western lowland gorilla, and the zoo’s existing females, Ngozi, Nneka, and Charlie, began recently following extensive planning and “mesh-to-mesh interactions.”

According to the zoo’s Wildlife Care team, such encounters are common during gorilla social restructuring, as animals establish new bonds and hierarchy.

The zoo emphasized that aggression, chasing, and occasional injuries are expected during the formation of a new gorilla group and are considered a normal part of the process.

“While this process can look and sound concerning, it is a natural and normal part of gorilla behaviour,” the statement read. “Our team will continue to monitor every step of the way, ensuring any injuries remain minor.”

Despite the incident, staff say they are encouraged by the progress of the introductions and the social connections beginning to form between Zwalani and the females “over the last number of weeks.”

The integration is part of a broader conservation effort to support the genetic diversity and long-term health of Western lowland gorillas, a critically endangered species.

During the gorilla social restructuring, Zwalani and the female gorillas may be off view to guests, the zoo noted, adding further updates will be provided as the introductions continue.