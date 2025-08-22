SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Canada

Bluenose II changing course amid trade war, pulls plug on annual U.S. voyage

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted August 22, 2025 12:05 pm
2 min read
Click to play video: 'Maritime group sets out to save Nova Scotia’s historic schooners'
Maritime group sets out to save Nova Scotia’s historic schooners
Maritime group sets out to save Nova Scotia’s historic schooners – Jun 13, 2025
A Canadian icon will not be crossing the border into the U.S. next month in a decision partially fueled by President Donald Trump’s ongoing trade war.

The historic Bluenose II, which is featured on the back of the Canadian dime, will not be making a trip to Massachusetts in September, according to the Lunenburg Marine Museum Society, which operates a replica of the famed fishing vessel.

“The Lunenburg Marine Museum Society plans the Bluenose II’s sailing schedule each year, and sometimes we need to make changes along the way,” museum director of operations Maggie Ostler said in a statement.

“This season, we made the difficult decision not to travel to Gloucester in September.”

She said there were several reasons the museum had altered its plans for the ship, which dominated the North American fishing vessel racing scene in the 1920s and 1930s before motorized ships rose to the forefront of the industry.

“A few things shaped that choice: plans involving cross-border travel come with more uncertainties this year, and at the same time, Nova Scotia is experiencing a very busy tourism season,” Ostler said.

“Staying closer to home means we can spend more time in communities across western Nova Scotia, welcoming visitors on board and sharing the Bluenose II story.”

The museum has not closed the door to making a trip south of the border again in the future.

Trending Now

“Gloucester, though, will always be close to our hearts,” Ostler wrote.

“The bond between our two ports runs deep, and we look forward to returning to the Gloucester Schooner Festival again soon.”

The original Bluenose was an undefeated international racing champion, winning the International Fisherman’s Cup race 17 straight times.

It is Canada’s most famous ship, a national icon that calls to mind the romance of the age of sail and the tenacity of those who make their living on the North Atlantic.

It is commemorated in many ways, but most prominently on the back of the Canadian dime as well as on the Nova Scotia licence plate.

*With files from Global News and The Canadian Press

