Fire

‘We dodged a very big bullet’: Snow Lake residents return after wildfire evacuation

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted August 22, 2025 11:17 am
1 min read
Snow Lake mayor on residents’ return after 44 days
Snow Lake mayor Ron Scott says the mandatory evacuation order for the northern community is being lifted and residents are now allowed to come back.
It’s been 44 days since residents of Snow Lake, Man., had to leave their homes — for the second time this season — due to encroaching wildfires, but they’re finally coming home Friday.

Snow Lake Mayor Ron Scott told Global Winnipeg the mandatory evacuation order for the northern community is being lifted and residents are now allowed to come back.

“Our crews and volunteer crews from other towns, crews from Manitoba Wildfire (Service) managed to hold it back and then knock it back,” Scott said.

“We dodged a very big bullet on that one, and they were able to do the same at the Lalor mine site, where it came right to the perimeter … no damage done. We can’t say enough thanks and kudos.”

Scott said the community dealt well with the crisis, given the challenges of having a raging wildfire on their doorsteps. Snow Lake’s council and other community leaders returned last week to begin preparations for a full-scale return, and they have plans in place should another evacuation be needed in future.

For now, Snow Lake just wants to get back to some semblance of normalcy.

“It’s been very frustrating … a lot of anxiety, particularly as the fire was pushing right at the edge of town,” he said.

“As tedious and frustrating as it was for everyone, they do indeed have homes and businesses they can come back to and resume their lives.”

A welcome centre will be set up in anticipation of the residents’ return, helping them to access government services, information and mental health supports.

Snow Lake’s mayor provides an update on the Manitoba town’s battle with wildfires
