Canada

Air Canada operations to be nearly back to normal by Friday

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted August 22, 2025 9:12 am
Air Canada says it expects to be operating close to its full network schedule by Friday.

The airline says it is continuing to ramp up its operations in a press release Thursday.

This comes after the airline reached a tentative deal with the union representing its flight attendants on Tuesday to end a strike that began on Saturday.

The strike disrupted the airline’s operations, resulting in the cancellation of flights.

Mark Nasr, Air Canada’s chief operations officer, said in the release that the airline is restoring operations ahead of its plan.

More than 10,000 flight attendants for Air Canada will begin voting next week on a new tentative agreement that raises wages and establishes a pay structure for time worked when aircraft are on the ground.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

