Air Canada operations to be nearly back to normal by Friday

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Air Canada says it expects to be operating close to its full network schedule by Friday.

The airline says it is continuing to ramp up its operations in a press release Thursday.

This comes after the airline reached a tentative deal with the union representing its flight attendants on Tuesday to end a strike that began on Saturday.

Get daily National news Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day. Sign up for daily National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

The strike disrupted the airline’s operations, resulting in the cancellation of flights.

Mark Nasr, Air Canada’s chief operations officer, said in the release that the airline is restoring operations ahead of its plan.

More than 10,000 flight attendants for Air Canada will begin voting next week on a new tentative agreement that raises wages and establishes a pay structure for time worked when aircraft are on the ground.