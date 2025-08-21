Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Politics

“Lost in translation” Alberta Premier says she was unaware of controversial expense changes

By Lisa Johnson The Canadian Press
Posted August 21, 2025 6:54 pm
3 min read
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith says she was unaware of expense reporting changes brought about by her own government. View image in full screen
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith says she was unaware of expense reporting changes brought about by her own government. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Alberta Premier Danielle Smith says she was unaware of her government’s changes that resulted in the removal of publicly disclosed expense receipts earlier this month.

On Aug. 1, the province quietly published new rules axing a requirement for Smith, her ministers, deputy ministers and political staff to publicly post receipts for expenses over $100.

Her government is reverting to its previous rules after critics from across the political spectrum accused it of dodging responsibility.

At an unrelated event in Calgary, Smith said Thursday she was unaware of the changes at the time, and said it all came about because “something got lost in translation.”

She said some members of her cabinet were concerned that staying at the same hotels might pose a security risk.

“The direction was to find a way to redact that information,” she said, reiterating what she told members of a rowdy crowd demanding transparency at an Edmonton town hall last week.

Story continues below advertisement

She was responding in part to an accusation by her former infrastructure minister, Peter Guthrie, who was booted from Smith’s United Conservative Party caucus earlier this year.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Guthrie said on social media last week that Smith was being evasive and blaming her own cabinet.

“As a former cabinet member, I know this: under the Smith-Anderson duo-cracy, nothing moves without their permission,” he said, referring to Smith’s chief of staff, Rob Anderson.

“This premier grabs credit when things go right and skirts blame when they don’t.”

Smith said the official policy has gone back to the original intent of the cabinet direction, which was to keep posting receipts but redact hotel information.

Her government is also promising to re-post eight years’ worth of expense receipts that were deleted from its website.

Marisa Breeze, press secretary to Finance Minister Nate Horner, said deleted receipts are already being put back up on the government’s public website.

The ministry expects them to be back in full by the end of this week or early next week, she said.

Trending Now

“This approach protects the safety of officials and preserves Alberta’s reputation as a national leader in transparency,” Breeze said in an email.

Story continues below advertisement

When the story was first reported by the CBC, Smith was out of the country, but her itinerary said she would be briefed on government business.

Horner’s office told the public broadcaster the original changes were to cut government red tape and bring Alberta’s policies into alignment with other provinces.

Kris Sims, Alberta director of the Canadian Taxpayers Federation, said this week the group is happy the UCP is fixing what appears to have been a mistake, and that it’s important for taxpayers to have historical data on spending.

She said she understands hotel locations being redacted for safety, but that the original rules were put in place for a reason.

“I do think it was a mistake,” she said.

Sims was not the only one who called the removal of receipts questionable.

Official Opposition NDP Leader Naheed Nenshi said it’s good the UCP cabinet partially reversed course, but that it shows the government is making up things as it goes along.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices