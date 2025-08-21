Police looking for suspects in $220,000 meat heist in Windsor, Ont.

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Police are investigating after a semi truck with over $220,000 worth of meat was stolen in Windsor earlier this month.

Windsor police say the parked truck containing 530 boxes of boneless beef chuck roast was stolen around 6:30 p.m. on Aug. 2 near the Windsor International Airport.

Get daily National news Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day. Sign up for daily National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

Investigators say two men in a Jeep pulled into the parking lot in the area of Walker Road and Cabana Road East before breaking into the truck and driving away with the trailer.

Police believe the meat heist suspects then drove the truck along Highway 401.

The suspects remain outstanding and their identities are currently not known.

Police are asking anyone with information or dash camera footage to contact them.