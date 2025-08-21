Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Police looking for suspects in $220,000 meat heist in Windsor, Ont.

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted August 21, 2025 4:21 pm
1 min read
A police vehicle is on the scene as trucks make their way to the Ambassador Bridge border crossing in Windsor, Ont., Monday, Oct.4, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Rob Gurdebeke. View image in full screen
A police vehicle is on the scene as trucks make their way to the Ambassador Bridge border crossing in Windsor, Ont., Monday, Oct.4, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Rob Gurdebeke. GAC
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Police are investigating after a semi truck with over $220,000 worth of meat was stolen in Windsor earlier this month.

Windsor police say the parked truck containing 530 boxes of boneless beef chuck roast was stolen around 6:30 p.m. on Aug. 2 near the Windsor International Airport.

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Investigators say two men in a Jeep pulled into the parking lot in the area of Walker Road and Cabana Road East before breaking into the truck and driving away with the trailer.

Trending Now

Police believe the meat heist suspects then drove the truck along Highway 401.

The suspects remain outstanding and their identities are currently not known.

Police are asking anyone with information or dash camera footage to contact them.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices