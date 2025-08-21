Regina coffee shops navigating bean inflation

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

According to Statistics Canada, coffee beans have seen a 28.6 per cent inflation this year.

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

Those overseeing coffee businesses, like Pause Coffee and Caliber Coffee Roastery, located in Regina, Sask., discuss how the price increase has impacted them.

Sania Ali has the details in the video above.