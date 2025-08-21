Regina coffee shops navigating bean inflation

According to Statistics Canada, coffee beans have seen a 28.6 per cent inflation this year.
Get breaking National news
For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.
Those overseeing coffee businesses, like Pause Coffee and Caliber Coffee Roastery, located in Regina, Sask., discuss how the price increase has impacted them.
Trending Now
Sania Ali has the details in the video above.
Comments