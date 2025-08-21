Menu

Comments

Crime

Crown opposes release in teen terror case, files notice to seek adult sentence

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted August 21, 2025 2:42 pm
1 min read
RCMP personnel remove items from an apartment during an active investigation, in Montreal on Wednesday, August 20, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christopher Katsarov. View image in full screen
RCMP personnel remove items from an apartment during an active investigation, in Montreal on Wednesday, August 20, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christopher Katsarov.
A 17-year-old boy made a brief appearance today at Montreal’s courthouse on terrorism charges.

The accused faces three charges in youth court involving Islamic State.

The federal Crown has opposed his release and the case will return to court Monday to set a date for a bail hearing.

Prosecutor Marc Cigana has filed notice that he intends to seek an adult sentence if the teenager is found guilty.

Cigana says the teen is facing three counts — providing or making available property or services for terrorist purposes; participating in the activity of a terrorist group; and facilitating a terrorist activity.

Trending Now

The accused appeared in youth court wearing a white dress shirt, and was monitored by three security personnel.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 21, 2025.

