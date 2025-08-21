Surrey wants your help to make sure every student has school supplies this fall

Send this page to someone via email

The Surrey School District is calling for donations to help ensure all kids heading back to class next month have the supplies they need.

The district is running its annual donation drive seeking school supplies, backpacks and other essentials for families in need.

Last year, more than a thousand students benefitted from the program, and the district says it’s expecting even higher need this year as its student population surges.

Surrey’s school enrolment hit more than 83,000 last year, an increase of 1,500 from the year before.

The district says more than 100 schools have requested a total of 2,225 backpacks filled with new supplies, 800 more than last year. Each backpack costs about $60 to buy and fill.

“We’ve got a growing school district, and we’re anticipating again a large number of additional students coming through our doors in September,” said Gary Tymoschuk, chair of the Surrey Board of Education.

“But also over the last six months or so, we’ve seen a lot happen in terms of our economy, and what’s been happening worldwide which obviously affects families close to home things just aren’t keeping up and people aren’t able to everything as they used to be able to.

The school district has been partnering with several Surrey community organizations to collect supplies, food and cash donations to help families with back to school.

On Sunday, the Guru Nanak Food Bank hosted its fourth annual supply drive.

“More supplies coming this year, and more demand for the city, school district this year, it’s a huge demand,” said Neeraj Walia, secretary of the Guru Nanak Food Bank.

“Many kids, we see, they’re coming with nothing to the school, and we’re trying to help them by feeding and, you know, the education material so they can more focus, rather than they can focus on the things they don’t have it.”

Choices Market at Alder Crossing in South Surrey will also be collecting monetary donations for the district at a community barbeque on Sept. 6.

The district says that along with backpacks, in-demand items include binders with lined paper, pencil cases filled with supplies and hygiene items including deodorant, shampoo, conditioner, body wash and feminine hygiene products.

You can find out more about how to donate here.