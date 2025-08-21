2nd teen girl dies days after fatal jet ski collision on Ontario lake

Send this page to someone via email

Ontario Provincial Police say a second teenage girl has died after a jet ski collision on a lake killed another teen girl and injured two others.

OPP said they were called to Lake St. Clair near Coutour Beach in the Municipality of Lakeshore, just east of Windsor, on Aug. 14 at around 2 p.m.

OPP told Global News that the personal watercraft — a Jet Ski — was towing a tube. The watercraft and tube struck the wall along the shoreline, often referred to as a break wall and it is a steel wall along the water side of the property.

First responders rescued four teens from the lake with the help of nearby residents, OPP said.

A 17-year-old girl from Windsor-Essex County was taken to hospital where she died from her injuries, police said.

A second and third teen, a 15-year-old girl and 17-year-old girl, were taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

A fourth teenager, a 16-year-old girl from Calgary, who was air lifted to a trauma centre with life-threatening injuries died in hospital almost a week later on Wednesday.

“Essex County OPP extends their deepest and sincere condolences to everyone who has been affected by this tragedy,” the OPP said.

There were no other watercrafts involved.