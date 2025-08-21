Menu

Canada

Kamala Harris to visit Toronto as part of 15-city book tour

By The Staff Global News
Posted August 21, 2025 12:07 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Harris addresses U.S. after losing election to Trump: ‘We must accept the results’'
Harris addresses U.S. after losing election to Trump: ‘We must accept the results’
WATCH: Harris addresses U.S. after losing election to Trump: ‘We must accept the results’ – Nov 6, 2024
Former U.S. vice president Kamala Harris will be in Toronto in November as part of a 15-city tour for her upcoming book.

Harris’ book, titled 107 Days, will release on Sept. 23; in it, she tells the “story of one of the wildest and most consequential presidential campaigns” in American history, a news release promoting her Toronto stop reads.

As serving as second-in-command to then U.S. president Joe Biden, Harris – a democratic – lost the November 2024 president election to Donald Trump, who is now serving his second term in the White House.

“Harris will share what she saw, what she learned, and what it will take to move forward,” the release, issued by Live Nation, reads.

“With nuance, candor, and a unique perspective, Harris will lead a conversation about how we collectively chart a blueprint that sets an alternative vision for our country now.”

Harris will be in Toronto on Nov. 16 at Meridian Hall in partnership with Indigo. All tickets include a copy of 107 Days by Kamala Harris, sold by Indigo.

© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

