Crime

Items stolen from Broadway church hold sentimental, religious value: Winnipeg police

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted August 21, 2025 10:31 am
1 min read
Winnipeg police are looking for these items, stolen from a Broadway church late last month.
Winnipeg police are looking for these items, stolen from a Broadway church late last month.
Winnipeg police are looking for information about some unique items stolen late last month from a downtown church.

Police said the All Saints’ Anglican Church on Broadway was broken into between July 29-30, after someone threw a large rock through a stained glass window, causing more than $3,000 in damage.

Among the items stolen in the break-in were unique communion plates and cups, which police said hold both sentimental and religious value to the church and its congregation.

The items stolen from a Winnipeg church hold sentimental and religious value, police say. View image in full screen
The items stolen from a Winnipeg church hold sentimental and religious value, police say.

The stolen items are either 100 per cent silver or pewter, and most of them include religious symbols or lettering.

Anyone with information is asked to contact major crimes investigators at 204-986-6219 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477).

‘The Lord will make a way’: Winnipeg church hopeful as crime grips city
