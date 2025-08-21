Muscowpetung First Nation welcomes out-of-province members for 1st Cheekuk Days

It’s a week of dance, celebration and ceremony. Muscowpetung First Nation is celebrating Cheekuk Days.
It’s the first annual powwow on the reserve and also the first time outside members are being recognized.
Get daily National news
Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.
In its first Bringing Our Children Home ceremony, dozens of nation members from across Canada came to attend the communities first annual celebration.
Trending Now
Katherine Ludwig has the full story in the video above.
Comments