Canada

Muscowpetung First Nation welcomes out-of-province members for 1st Cheekuk Days

By Kat Ludwig Global News
Posted August 21, 2025 11:44 am
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Muscowpetung First Nation welcomes out-of-province members for first Cheekuk Days'
Muscowpetung First Nation welcomes out-of-province members for first Cheekuk Days
WATCH: Muscowpetung First Nation had its first annual powwow for its Cheekuk Days. The nation also welcomed out-of-province members to come reconnect with the community.
It’s a week of dance, celebration and ceremony. Muscowpetung First Nation is celebrating Cheekuk Days.

It’s the first annual powwow on the reserve and also the first time outside members are being recognized.

In its first Bringing Our Children Home ceremony, dozens of nation members from across Canada came to attend the communities first annual celebration.

Katherine Ludwig has the full story in the video above.

