SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
In the news
Live

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Contracts handed out to build Ontario EV battery plant amidst tariff uncertainty

By Isaac Callan & Colin D'Mello Global News
Posted August 21, 2025 9:00 am
2 min read
Click to play video: 'Volkswagen to build EV battery plant in Ontario'
Volkswagen to build EV battery plant in Ontario
RELATED: Volkswagen to build EV battery plant in Ontario – Mar 13, 2023
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

The company behind the plan for a massive battery plant in southwestern Ontario says uncertainty in the electric vehicle market and U.S. President Donald Trump’s tariffs aren’t causing a rethink, as it marks a new milestone for the project.

PowerCo SE, founded by automaker Volkswagen, is currently building a gigafactory in St. Thomas, Ont., to produce batteries for its growing electric vehicle range.

On Thursday, the company announced it had signed two contracts to begin major construction on the 140-hectare site. Steelcon will deliver structural steel for the factory, and Magil Construction will take on foundations.

Meredith Gibbons, chief procurement officer at PowerCo, said the company already employs 200 people on the project. The new contracts will add 500 skilled jobs in the area, she said.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

The battery plant, which the company says is on course to begin initial production in 2027, is being built under the cloud of tariffs and a changing vehicle market.

Story continues below advertisement

The Trump administration has levied tariffs on Canadian vehicles and removed subsidies introduced by former President Joe Biden to boost electric vehicles. Honda has postponed its plans for an EV plant in Canada, while GM paused production of its electric delivery vans.

Gibbons, however, said PowerCo and Volkswagen were taking a broader view of the situation and planning for the long-term with the St. Thomas megaproject.

Trending Now

“A lot of what we see going on right now is changing day by day, month by month,” she said.

“We’re building this factory for decades and generations to come. So what we’re doing here really outlasts a lot of what we see going right now; it’s not something that we’re going to allow to impact what we are doing for a long-term plan.”

The Ford government had worked to attract the German automaker to Canada for its first overseas project, including introducing and quickly passing a law adjusting local municipal boundaries for a “mega site” in southwestern Ontario.

The plant was first announced in March 2023, with a separate battery plant confirmed by automaker Stellantis and battery-maker LG Energy the year before.

— with a file from The Canadian Press

© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices