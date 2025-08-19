Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Jansen Potash Mine faces further setbacks, NDP says it’s a pattern

By Kat Ludwig Global News
Posted August 19, 2025 7:18 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Jansen Potash Mine facing further setbacks, NDP saying it’s a pattern'
Jansen Potash Mine facing further setbacks, NDP saying it’s a pattern
WATCH: The Jansen Potash Mine is facing another setback, with stage two of the project now set to begin two years behind schedule in 2031.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

The Jansen Potash Mine is currently in stage one of its construction with a target date of opening in mid-2027, pushed back from the original opening date in 2026.

Now, stage two of the project is slated to begin two years behind schedule in 2031.

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Saskatchewan’s opposition says this situation is following a pattern and the government should cut the PST on construction labour to help reduce project costs.

However, the government says PST revenues are needed to fund other social services.

Katherine Ludwig has the full story in the video above.

© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices