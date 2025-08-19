Jansen Potash Mine faces further setbacks, NDP says it’s a pattern

Send this page to someone via email

The Jansen Potash Mine is currently in stage one of its construction with a target date of opening in mid-2027, pushed back from the original opening date in 2026.

Now, stage two of the project is slated to begin two years behind schedule in 2031.

Saskatchewan’s opposition says this situation is following a pattern and the government should cut the PST on construction labour to help reduce project costs.

However, the government says PST revenues are needed to fund other social services.

