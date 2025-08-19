Ontario cemetery theft suspects target urn, other brass and bronze items: police

A string of alleged cemetery thefts in southwestern Ontario has police appealing for help.
Ontario Provincial Police say thefts have been reported at four cemeteries in Norfolk County since last week.
Police say the suspects appeared to be looking for items with brass and bronze, including nameplates and screws.
They say in one case suspects also took an urn.
An OPP spokesperson calls it deeply concerning.
Police are urging residents who live nearby or visit a cemetery to pay attention for any suspicious behaviour.
