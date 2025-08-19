Menu

Canada

Ontario cemetery theft suspects target urn, other brass and bronze items: police

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted August 19, 2025 11:35 am
1 min read
An Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) patch is seen in Ottawa, on Sunday, Sept. 29, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Spencer Colby. View image in full screen
An Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) patch is seen in Ottawa, on Sunday, Sept. 29, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Spencer Colby. SC
A string of alleged cemetery thefts in southwestern Ontario has police appealing for help.

Ontario Provincial Police say thefts have been reported at four cemeteries in Norfolk County since last week.

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Police say the suspects appeared to be looking for items with brass and bronze, including nameplates and screws.

They say in one case suspects also took an urn.

An OPP spokesperson calls it deeply concerning.

Police are urging residents who live nearby or visit a cemetery to pay attention for any suspicious behaviour.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

