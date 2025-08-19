Andrew Tate sues Meta, TikTok for over $50 million for ‘deplatforming’ him

Send this page to someone via email

Andrew Tate and his brother, Tristan Tate, are suing Meta and TikTok for removing their social media accounts from the platforms in 2022.

The Tate brothers remain under criminal investigation in Romania for trafficking of minors, sex with a minor and money laundering. Andrew also faces an additional charge of rape. In May, they were also both charged in Britain with rape and other crimes. They have both denied any wrongdoing.

In two lawsuits filed last week in Los Angeles County Superior Court, the Tate brothers have accused TikTok and Meta of defamation, civil conspiracy and tortious interference. The Tate brothers were both banned from Twitter, TikTok, YouTube, Instagram and Facebook in 2022 for violating the platforms’ community guidelines. But Andrew was reinstated on X, formerly known as Twitter, after Elon Musk took over ownership, and he has not returned to any other social media platform.

The lawsuits claim the removal of the brothers’ social media accounts was “not an isolated enforcement action grounded in neutral application of its Terms of Use, rather, it was the culmination of a coordinated campaign to suppress, silence, and destroy the reputations and livelihoods of two controversial but law-abiding men.”

The Tate brothers and their legal team are accusing both social media platforms of “publishing false, reckless, and inflammatory statements that portrayed Tate as a sex trafficker — without evidence, without trial, and without due process,” according to a press release shared by their lawyer, Joseph D. McBride.

“These actions form part of a coordinated legal offensive led by Joseph D. McBride, who is executing a multi-jurisdictional strategy to vindicate Tate’s name, defend his rights, and hold accountable those responsible for his reputational destruction,” the release reads.

McBride’s legal campaign “targets the institutional machinery that weaponizes false allegations for political and economic gain.”

“Each case is a piece of a larger puzzle — a strategic counteroffensive against the industrial-scale defamation perpetrated by media conglomerates, Big Tech, and their ideological enablers. To that end, Thomas Maniotis, McBride’s co-counsel in Tate’s Florida defamation case, is spearheading the Meta and TikTok filings as part of the broader legal mission,” the press release adds.

ANDREW TATE SUES META AND TIKTOK FOR DEFAMATION AND CIVIL CONSPIRACY: TECH GIANTS ACCUSED OF COORDINATED CHARACTER ASSASSINATION



(LOS ANGELES, CA) — On August 11, 2025, two federal lawsuits were filed on behalf of Andrew Tate against Meta Platforms, Inc. and TikTok Inc. in Los… pic.twitter.com/deMr2g975a — Joseph D. McBride, Esq. (@McBrideLawNYC) August 16, 2025

McBride referred to his co-counsel Maniotis as a “brilliant legal mind” and said his filings against Meta and TikTok “speak for themselves — forceful, fact-based, and long overdue.”

“These lawsuits send a message: corporations cannot libel someone into silence and expect to get away with it,” McBride added.

According to the complaints, Meta and TikTok both issued statements in 2022 after banning Tate from their platforms “that falsely accused him of human trafficking and criminal behavior.”

The suits also allege that the statements “went far beyond moderation policies, crossing into the realm of actionable defamation and deliberate reputational sabotage.”

“This is not content moderation,” McBride stated. “This is character assassination on a global scale — coordinated, unaccountable, and devastating.”

The lawsuits seek compensatory and punitive damages, as well as injunctive relief.

McBride said that the suits also “represent a key front in Tate’s legal fight for truth and accountability.

“We are not just defending a man’s name,” McBride said. “We are drawing a line in the sand: powerful institutions do not get to declare guilt by press release and hide behind algorithms when challenged in a court of law.”

Andrew also shared the press release on X, writing, “I have allocated 400,000,000 of personal funds to battle Google, Meta, TikTok – Every single girl who lied about me. The BBC, all mainstream media across Australia UK and USA Every twitter account that defamed me. All of them. Vs me.”

He said he is moving forward with the suits “for the people everywhere who have been lied about, banned, cancelled.”

“All the men who had lying women ruin their lives and stop them seeing their kids. I’m one of the only men who can afford this fight. I have a duty to God. For all of the good men out there,” Andrew continued. “It’s good vs evil and I will lose my entire fortune in this fight. I’m happy to go broke and live on the street trying to beat The Matrix.”

“Remember. I’d never kill myself,” Andrew added.

I have allocated 400,000,000 of personal funds to battle Google, Meta, TikTok – Every single girl who lied about me. The BBC, all mainstream media across Australia UK and USA Every twitter account that defamed me. All of them. Vs me. I’m doing this for the people… https://t.co/Hg7FZD32pc — Andrew Tate (@Cobratate) August 17, 2025

Representatives for TikTok and Meta have not commented on the lawsuit at the time of this writing.

The Tate brothers are seeking more than $50 million in compensatory damages from each company, according to the lawsuit. They are also seeking punitive and exemplary damages in an amount to be determined at trial, as well as costs and lawyers’ fees.