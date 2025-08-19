Menu

Economy

Consumer inflation dropped in July to 1.7%, says StatsCan

By Ari Rabinovitch Global News
Posted August 19, 2025 8:48 am
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Bank of Canada holds interest rate at 2.75% amid unpredictable trade policy'
Bank of Canada holds interest rate at 2.75% amid unpredictable trade policy
The Bank of Canada has held its key interest rate at 2.75 per cent since March, with Governor Tiff Macklem attributing the decision to unpredictable trade policy and inflationary pressures. Miranda Anthistle was joined by Rubina Ahmed-Haq, a Personal Finance Expert, to break down how the decision could have on people's finances, those looking to buy a home or currently paying off their mortgage. – Jul 31, 2025
Consumer inflation in Canada rose by less than expected in July, according to Statistics Canada, as falling gasoline prices offset price increases elsewhere, including for groceries.

The Consumer Price Index (CPI) in July was measured at 1.7 per cent compared to the same month in 2024, which is down from June’s reading of 1.9 per cent.

Most economists were expecting the July inflation report to match the June result of 1.9 per cent.

The Bank of Canada has a target range for inflation of between one and three per cent, and July’s report marks the fourth straight month that inflation’s growth fell below the central bank’s mid-point target of two per cent.

Tariffs and supply disruptions, including from the trade war with the United States and China, remains a threat to price stability, as noted previously by the Bank of Canada.

More to come.

© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

