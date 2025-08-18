74-year-old woman from Agassiz dies in crash on Highway 1

See more sharing options

B.C. Highway Patrol says a woman was killed in a crash along Highway 1 in Chilliwack on Sunday afternoon.

Police said that just before 1 p.m., a vehicle crashed and rolled into a ditch in the eastbound lane, near Prest Road.

A 74-year-old woman from Agassiz, who was alone in the car, died at the scene.

On Monday, police said there is nothing to suggest criminality, but they are looking for more witnesses to complete the investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call B.C. Highway Patrol at 778-290-2929.