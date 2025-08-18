Menu

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

74-year-old woman from Agassiz dies in crash on Highway 1

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted August 18, 2025 5:28 pm
Woman killed in crash along Highway 1 in Chilliwack
B.C. Highway Patrol says a woman has been killed in a crash along Highway 1 in Chilliwack.  It happened Sunday afternoon in the eastbound lanes of Highway 1 near Prest Road.
B.C. Highway Patrol says a woman was killed in a crash along Highway 1 in Chilliwack on Sunday afternoon.

Police said that just before 1 p.m., a vehicle crashed and rolled into a ditch in the eastbound lane, near Prest Road.

A 74-year-old woman from Agassiz, who was alone in the car, died at the scene.

On Monday, police said there is nothing to suggest criminality, but they are looking for more witnesses to complete the investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call B.C. Highway Patrol at 778-290-2929.

