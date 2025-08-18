OLG offers free shot at $1 million to honour 50th anniversary

Send this page to someone via email

The Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation (OLG) is offering every Ontarian the chance to win $1 million with no purchase necessary.

The massive prize is in celebration of the lottery organization’s 50th anniversary.

OLG’s CEO said the contest is a way to thank those who play the lottery in a fun and exciting way.

“This is more than a contest — it’s a celebration of the players who have made the last 50 years possible,” said Duncan Hannay, president and CEO of OLG.

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

“With 100 per cent of our profits staying right here in Ontario, our players have helped reinvest billions back into our province, and that is something we can all be proud of.”

OLG launched the Welcome to Wintario Contest on Monday, offering a chance to win a grand prize of $1 million, plus 50 secondary prizes of $1,000, with no purchase required.

Story continues below advertisement

Since 1975, OLG has handed out more than $59 billion in lottery prizes and has given back approximately $62 billion to Ontario in support of health care, amateur sports, charities and other initiatives.

The contest is being held from Aug. 18 to Oct. 19, 2025.

It is free to enter and open to all Ontario residents aged 18 and older, with entries limited to one per person.

More details on the contest and rules are available on the contest website.