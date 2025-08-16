Loose bull forces highway closure in Abbotsford, BC: police

See more sharing options

Police say a major highway in British Columbia has been shut down on Saturday afternoon after a bull on the loose is standing in the middle of the roadway, blocking the traffic.

Abbotsford police said in a social media post that its emergency crews were on scene to deal with a bull loose on Highway 11, and that a stretch of the highway had to be closed in both directions.

The move was taken to ensure public safety.

Police say officers are working with the bull’s owner to resolve the situation while asking drivers to avoid the area to allow emergency vehicles get through.

In a later social media post, police said the bull was successfully tranquilized by a local veterinarian and is uninjured.

Police say its crews are working to load the bull into the trailer.

Drive BC says the northbound lane of Highway 11 just reopened, while the southbound lane remains closed.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 16, 2025.