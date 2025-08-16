Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Loose bull forces highway closure in Abbotsford, BC: police

By Andrew McIntosh The Canadian Press
Posted August 16, 2025 6:16 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Moose-adorned art car has ‘jaws dropping’ on Vancouver Island'
Moose-adorned art car has ‘jaws dropping’ on Vancouver Island
A moose has been on the loose on Vancouver Island, but not in the way you may think. As Kylie Stanton reports, an eye-catching ‘art car' and its eccentric owner, are catching people's attention in the Comox Valley – Aug 2, 2024
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Police say a major highway in British Columbia has been shut down on Saturday afternoon after a bull on the loose is standing in the middle of the roadway, blocking the traffic.

Abbotsford police said in a social media post that its emergency crews were on scene to deal with a bull loose on Highway 11, and that a stretch of the highway had to be closed in both directions.

The move was taken to ensure public safety.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Police say officers are working with the bull’s owner to resolve the situation while asking drivers to avoid the area to allow emergency vehicles get through.

Click to play video: 'Edmonton senior survives being attacked by mama moose in his own yard'
Edmonton senior survives being attacked by mama moose in his own yard
Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

In a later social media post, police said the bull was successfully tranquilized by a local veterinarian and is uninjured.

Police say its crews are working to load the bull into the trailer.

Drive BC says the northbound lane of Highway 11 just reopened, while the southbound lane remains closed.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 16, 2025.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices