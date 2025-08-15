Menu

World

Saskatchewan reacts to the Trump-Putin meeting in Alaska

By Payton Zillich Global News
Posted August 15, 2025 7:51 pm
2 min read
Click to play video: 'Saskatchewan reacts to the Trump-Putin meeting in Alaska'
Saskatchewan reacts to the Trump-Putin meeting in Alaska
WATCH: Many say Saskatchewan is a province whose roots run deep with Ukrainian heritage, with many feeling the impacts of the war. Local efforts are being made -- as Payton Zillich tells us; many are paying close attention to the U.S. president's meeting with the Russian president on Friday.
On Friday, Russian President Vladimir Putin met with U.S. President Donald Trump to discuss a possible end to the Russia – Ukraine war.

Over in Saskatchewan, many residents watched and waited for any signs of peace.

One of those residents was Tanya Baran. Baran was born in Canada after her grandparents immigrated here after the Second World War. Baran was raised around the strong Ukrainian community in the province, learning how to read, write and speak Ukrainian.

When the war broke out between Russia and Ukraine in 2022, Baran immediately called Lana Nicole Niland to see what they could do to help.

Lana Nicole Niland is a Saskatoon woman who has been living in Ukraine since 2003. She is the founder of Ukrainian Patriot, an organization with over 100 volunteers from Canada, the U.S. and Ukraine who support those on the front lines.

Ukrainian Patriots deliver food, medical supplies, protective gear and more to the front lines. They also provide PTSD support to those in need as well rehabilitating animals.

“It’s so important that the world doesn’t really turn a blind eye to everything that is going on because it would be so easy to do so. I remember living in the west and understanding that there were horrible things happening abroad but thinking I couldn’t do anything about it, and that’s not true, actually. Every single day we have the opportunity to do something.” shared Niland.

Baran became the medical lead for Ukrainian Patriot, coordinating supplies in Canada and Ukraine. She says she will do whatever she can to support and stand by Ukraine.

“Ukraine is Ukraine and it will always be Ukraine… Peaceful negotiations is Russia leaving,” said Baran.

When asked about how she felt about President Trump and Putin’s meeting on Friday, Baran shared that she believes meaningful change cannot be made without Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy at the table.

“The negotiations that are happening, they don’t involve Ukraine. Where’s Zelenskyy? There is no discussion about Ukraine without Ukraine present.” expressed Baran.

But at the end of it all, Baran shared a message of peace, hope and freedom.

“I just want Ukraine to have its freedom. I want our Saskatchewan Ukrainian community to continue our support. Be enriched in Ukrainian culture and be proud of it.”

Watch the video above to find out more.

