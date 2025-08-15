Quiet ‘Quinzou’ offers inclusive Acadian Day celebrations for neurodivergent people

Send this page to someone via email

Marie-Pier Leroux is proud of her Acadian heritage, but has found traditional Acadian Day celebrations overwhelming as an autistic woman.

She says other neurodivergent people have told her that traditional Acadian Day celebrations, which are often large public gatherings involving loud music, can feel daunting.

“It’s either the lights, the noise, and people are hugging each other. People are so happy with this celebration, but (the idea) came to me that maybe we should have something more sensory-friendly for other neurodivergent people that want to celebrate,” she said in an interview.

Leroux is a social worker and works as a project assistant at the non-profit Autism Resource Centre in Riverview, N.B.

On Friday, her organization held its first Acadian Day, or Quinzou as it’s sometimes called in French, specifically adapted for those with sensory issues.

“It’s very much just a safe space for people to hang out where the lights will be dimmed and the music won’t be too loud and people won’t be making as much noise,” Leroux said.

The event features a tent with sensory aids like noise-cancelling headphones for those who need a break, as well as quiet activities like Acadian-themed colouring pages, word searches, temporary tattoos and board games.

Participants were asked to sign up in advance to keep the event small.

Leroux had seven participants sign up for her event in Riverview, N.B., but said she received inquiries from across the province asking if similar events were being held in other communities.

“Whatever heritage that you got, I think it’s important to celebrate it because it’s part of who you are. The Acadians have been through so much that it deserves to be celebrated, and it deserves to be a safe space for everybody,” she said.

Neurodivergent Acadian artist Céleste Godin is kicking off the tintamarre, an Acadian tradition where people march down the street making noise, in Moncton on Friday, as well as hosting the evening celebrations.

It’s a modern tradition meant to mark the fact that the Acadian people are still present and thriving.

“The tintamarre is a super sensory intense environment, it’s really loud there’s hugs every where there’s noise everywhere, so it can be overwhelming sensory wise,” they said.

They’re pleased to hear about Leroux’s initiative and use their own techniques to adapt celebrations to their sensory issues.

“Something I do, instead of a noise maker, I’ll do a visual thing. I’ll bring a fan or blow some bubbles, and that way it’s a little less loud in my little bubble,” they said.

Marie-Julie Bourque, who is co-ordinating Acadie Rock, Moncton’s Acadian Festival, said the organizers are considering offering sensory aids like earplugs and headphones at future events.