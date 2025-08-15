‘Needle attacks’ reported at music festival in Montreal, police investigating

Send this page to someone via email

Montreal police (SPVM) say they have launched an investigation following reports that several people at îLESONIQ music festival may have possibly been unknowingly drugged with an unknown substance after reportedly being stabbed with a needle.

According to authorities, at least six individuals reported feeling a sudden, sharp prick on their backs while standing in the crowds during the festival held Aug. 9 – 10 at Parc Jean-Drapeau.

Some of those affected said they later experienced symptoms such as dizziness.

Pour plus d’informations, consultez le communiqué de presse du SPVM.https://t.co/1eZj92NgUn For more information, please see the SPVM press release. pic.twitter.com/LTRCDWDRS1 — îLESONIQ (@ilesoniq) August 15, 2025

Police have not confirmed whether the incidents are connected and say it’s too early to release additional details.

In a statement, Montreal police used the alleged incidents to remind festivalgoers and the public to stay alert in crowded settings.

Investigators are working in collaboration with festival organizers and security personnel from Evenko, the event’s promoter, as the investigation continues.

This comes after French police arrested 12 suspects back in June after 145 people reported being stabbed with syringes during France’s’ Fête de la Musique in Paris leading to the hospitalization of more than a dozen young women.

The SPVM says victims and witnesses are encouraged to contact 911 or their local police station if they haven’t already done so.

To report information anonymously, authorities advise people to get in touch via Info-Crime Montréal at 514-393-1133 or via the reporting form available on the website infocrimemontreal.ca.

Rewards of up to $3,000 may be offered by Info-Crime Montréal for information leading to the arrest of a suspect.

–with files from The Canadian Press