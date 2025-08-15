Fraser River sockeye salmon run smashing pre-season predictions

Send this page to someone via email

A surge in sockeye in the Fraser River that has not been witnessed in decades is smashing pre-season predictions.

Forecasts called for 2.3 million salmon this season; however, the run is now estimated to be more than 6.3 million and still climbing.

Results posted on Thursday included the highest number recorded in a single day (26,101) at the upper Johnstone Strait test fishery, known as Blinkhorn, for this cycle-year of sockeye.

“This doesn’t necessarily mean we’re going to see double-digit millions returning,” Karen Wristen, executive director of Living Oceans, said in a statement.

“At present, DFO (the Department of Fisheries and Oceans) is forecasting just over six million. That’s still the best return on this cycle of sockeye in 20 years.”

Commercial harvesters and Indigenous communities are celebrating the numbers after years of work to rebuild stocks and habitat.

“Epic. Historic. I don’t know. It’s been all summer though … It’s been steady,” fisherman Roy Jantunen told Global News.

“My grandfather started up there in the same spot where we were in 1938. If he was alive today, he wouldn’t believe it, at what we’ve got.”

Experts said the key is harvesting just enough fish to boost communities and the industry without putting future salmon runs at risk.

Fisheries managers are aiming to see more than 4.8 million fish reach their spawning grounds, according to Living Oceans.