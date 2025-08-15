Menu

China files WTO complaint over ‘discriminatory’ Canadian steel tariffs

By Craig Lord The Canadian Press
Posted August 15, 2025 12:12 pm
China is taking its dispute with Canada over steel tariffs to the World Trade Organization.

Beijing filed a complaint earlier today with the WTO in response to Canadian restrictions on imports that contain steel melted or poured in China.

Prime Minister Mark Carney announced last month that he was imposing the 25 per cent surtax on products containing Chinese steel to protect the domestic industry in the face of steep U.S. tariffs.

Click to play video: 'China’s tariff on Canadian canola takes effect as farmers urge action'
China’s tariff on Canadian canola takes effect as farmers urge action

But China says the duties are “discriminatory,” according to a translation of a statement issued by the Chinese commerce ministry.

China says it is disappointed by the move to impose tariffs and urges Canada “to correct its erroneous actions.”

Canada’s trade dispute with China is ramping up this week after Beijing imposed a tariff of nearly 76 per cent on Canadian canola seed — an apparent response to Canada’s ongoing tariffs of 100 per cent on Chinese-made electric vehicles.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

