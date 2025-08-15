Menu

Crime

Man accused of killing, dismembering 2 people in Huntsville, Ont.

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted August 15, 2025 6:19 am
1 min read
Police tape is shown in Toronto Tuesday, May 2, 2017. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graeme Roy. View image in full screen
Police tape is shown in Toronto Tuesday, May 2, 2017. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graeme Roy. ROY
Police north of Toronto have arrested a man after they say two people were killed and dismembered.

Barrie police say they began an investigation earlier this year after a report of a missing person.

They say officers searched several locations including a property in Huntsville, Ont., a residence in North Simcoe County and a wooded area in Barrie where a large homeless encampment is located.

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

A suspect who was initially arrested in early August is facing new charges after police gathered evidence that included human remains and interviewed witnesses relating to the two deaths.

The victims have been identified as 45-year-old William (Blake) Robinson and 41-year-old David Cheesequay.

Trending Now

A 52-year-old man has been charged with a list of offences including first- and second-degree murder and two counts of indignity to a dead body.

Story continues below advertisement

The suspect is also accused of firearms and drug trafficking offences along with theft.

He remains in custody and has a bail hearing scheduled for Friday.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

