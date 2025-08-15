Man accused of killing, dismembering 2 people in Huntsville, Ont.

See more sharing options

Police north of Toronto have arrested a man after they say two people were killed and dismembered.

Barrie police say they began an investigation earlier this year after a report of a missing person.

They say officers searched several locations including a property in Huntsville, Ont., a residence in North Simcoe County and a wooded area in Barrie where a large homeless encampment is located.

A suspect who was initially arrested in early August is facing new charges after police gathered evidence that included human remains and interviewed witnesses relating to the two deaths.

The victims have been identified as 45-year-old William (Blake) Robinson and 41-year-old David Cheesequay.

A 52-year-old man has been charged with a list of offences including first- and second-degree murder and two counts of indignity to a dead body.

The suspect is also accused of firearms and drug trafficking offences along with theft.

He remains in custody and has a bail hearing scheduled for Friday.