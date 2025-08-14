Menu

Edmonton’s Mustard Seed Church faces demolition

By Jaclyn Kucey Global News
Posted August 14, 2025 9:54 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Demolition planned for Edmonton’s Mustard Seed Church'
Demolition planned for Edmonton’s Mustard Seed Church
The McCauley community is preparing to say goodbye to the Mustard Seed Church later this month. For over a century, the space has been a place of worship, community, and a safe space for the vulnerable community, but soon it will be demolished. Jaclyn Kucey explains why.
The Mustard Seed Church has been closed since October 2024. Now, the historic 113-year-old building is about to be demolished.

“We don’t have a set date, but it’s scheduled for the fall we are going to talk to the neighbours. Talk to them what does that entail for their properties,” said Megan Schuring with the Mustard Seed.

The building started out as a German and Reformed Dutch church and was a place for worship for several decades. Then the congregation left, and it became a Friar’s nightclub and Danny Hoopers Stockyard. Then, in the 1980s, the church was donated to the Mustard Seed.

Recently, the building had a structural assessment that deemed it unsafe. Schuring said the reports found major issues with the foundation and steeple. She said those fixes would be expensive, so they chose to close the building last year.

“There’s a part of me that is a little bit sad, but knowing that the money that would need to be put into it, so much more of that could be used to help folks that need it versus a building,” said Schuring.

The Mustard Seed is holding a decommissioning ceremony in the church’s parking lot on Aug. 27 at 10 a.m. as an opportunity for the community to honour the legacy.

There’s no plan for what will replace the church yet.

