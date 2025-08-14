Menu

Traffic

Shocking close call with suspected drunk driver caught on dashcam on Highway 3

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted August 14, 2025 6:30 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Dashcam captures close call on B.C. highway near Bridesville'
Dashcam captures close call on B.C. highway near Bridesville
WATCH: Dashcam video shows a Volkswagen Jetta skidding into the oncoming lane of Highway 3 near Cemetery Road in Bridesville around Sunday night , narrowly missing the vehicle heading in the opposite direction.
A shocking close call involving a suspected drunk driver was caught on video in Boundary Country over the weekend.

Dashcam video shows a Volkswagen Jetta skidding into the oncoming lane of Highway 3 near Cemetery Road in Bridesville, B.C., around 8 p.m. on Sunday, narrowly missing the vehicle coming in the opposite direction.

The car rolled twice and crashed into the ditch, ending up on its side.

The driver was able to walk away from the crash, police confirmed.

Osoyoos RCMP determined that the driver was impaired by alcohol and was issued an immediate 90-day roadside suspension.

“It looks like he went off the road, he either fell asleep or whatever, realized he was off the road and I guess he over-corrected,” Ron Hiller, whose dashcam filmed the incident, told Global News.

“He came skidding down sideways, right at me. I had to swerve last second there, or I wouldn’t be here right now, I don’t think. We were both doing pretty, well, highway speed.”

Hiller said the driver climbed out on his own with just a few scratches and began walking away until police arrived on the scene.

 

