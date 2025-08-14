Menu

Crime

Teen pleads guilty to weapons charges in Halifax high school threats case

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted August 14, 2025 2:44 pm
1 min read
A sheriff's deputy stands outside youth court in Halifax on Thursday, Nov. 13, 2014. View image in full screen
A sheriff's deputy stands outside youth court in Halifax on Thursday, Nov. 13, 2014. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan
A 16-year-old boy has pleaded guilty to seven weapons charges in a case where police alleged the youth threatened to harm students at a Halifax high school.

The boy was originally facing 33 charges for crimes including the illegal possession and storage of weapons and creating online hate groups.

Crown prosecutors dropped 25 of those charges in a provincial court hearing in Halifax Thursday.

Prosecutor Terry Nickerson noted that the teenager pleaded guilty in June to a single count of illegal possession of ammunition.

Court documents say the weapons the youth pleaded guilty to possessing include brass knuckles, four rifles and two shotguns.

Sentencing for the weapons and ammunition offences is set for Sept. 3.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

