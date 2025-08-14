Teen pleads guilty to weapons charges in Halifax high school threats case

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

A 16-year-old boy has pleaded guilty to seven weapons charges in a case where police alleged the youth threatened to harm students at a Halifax high school.

The boy was originally facing 33 charges for crimes including the illegal possession and storage of weapons and creating online hate groups.

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

Crown prosecutors dropped 25 of those charges in a provincial court hearing in Halifax Thursday.

Prosecutor Terry Nickerson noted that the teenager pleaded guilty in June to a single count of illegal possession of ammunition.

Court documents say the weapons the youth pleaded guilty to possessing include brass knuckles, four rifles and two shotguns.

Sentencing for the weapons and ammunition offences is set for Sept. 3.