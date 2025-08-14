Manitoba suspect handed 19 charges after stolen vehicle arrest

A man from Stony Mountain is facing a whopping 19 charges after he was arrested Tuesday in Winnipeg as part of an investigation into a stolen vehicle, Manitoba RCMP say.
Police said they initially spotted the vehicle — which had just been reported stolen from a business in the RM of Lac du Bonnet — heading down Highway 11 around 2 p.m. Tuesday afternoon. Officers tried to pull the vehicle over, but the traffic stop was unsuccessful.
Two hours later, with the help of Winnipeg police, the vehicle was located at a Marion Street business in the city, and the driver and a passenger were found nearby on Lagimodiere Boulevard, where they were arrested.
The passenger, a 19-year-old woman, was later released without charges, but the 25-year-old driver was taken into custody and charged with a number of incidents dating back to July 22.
He faces seven counts of failing to comply with orders, four counts of operating a vehicle while prohibited, possessing property obtained by crime (both under and over $5,000), assault, multiple theft charges, possessing a weapon for a dangerous purpose, and fleeing from a peace officer.
RCMP continue to investigate.
