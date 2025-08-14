Manitoba suspect handed 19 charges after stolen vehicle arrest

Send this page to someone via email

A man from Stony Mountain is facing a whopping 19 charges after he was arrested Tuesday in Winnipeg as part of an investigation into a stolen vehicle, Manitoba RCMP say.

Police said they initially spotted the vehicle — which had just been reported stolen from a business in the RM of Lac du Bonnet — heading down Highway 11 around 2 p.m. Tuesday afternoon. Officers tried to pull the vehicle over, but the traffic stop was unsuccessful.

Two hours later, with the help of Winnipeg police, the vehicle was located at a Marion Street business in the city, and the driver and a passenger were found nearby on Lagimodiere Boulevard, where they were arrested.

Get daily National news Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day. Sign up for daily National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

The passenger, a 19-year-old woman, was later released without charges, but the 25-year-old driver was taken into custody and charged with a number of incidents dating back to July 22.

Story continues below advertisement

He faces seven counts of failing to comply with orders, four counts of operating a vehicle while prohibited, possessing property obtained by crime (both under and over $5,000), assault, multiple theft charges, possessing a weapon for a dangerous purpose, and fleeing from a peace officer.

RCMP continue to investigate.