Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Man gets life for ex-girlfriend’s murder as judge weighs Maplehurst rights violations

By Maan Alhmidi The Canadian Press
Posted August 14, 2025 1:49 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Sentencing hearing begins for Brampton man who pleaded guilty to murdering ex-girlfriend'
Sentencing hearing begins for Brampton man who pleaded guilty to murdering ex-girlfriend
RELATED: Sentencing hearing begins for Brampton man who pleaded guilty to murdering ex-girlfriend – May 15, 2025
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

An Ontario judge has sentenced a man who pleaded guilty to the second-degree murder of his ex-girlfriend to life in prison without parole eligibility for 18 years.

The case is one of dozens affected by alleged violations of Maplehurst Correctional Complex inmates’ rights during their incarceration at the facility in Milton, Ont.

Court heard that Linval Ritchie broke into a basement apartment in Brampton, Ont., where Vanessa Virgioni lived with their seven-year-old son in the early morning of June 18, 2022.

Ontario Superior Court Justice Jennifer Woollcombe recounted in her ruling that Ritchie killed the 29-year-old woman by trying to decapitate her.

He was arrested later that day and pleaded guilty to second-degree murder two years later.

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

The defence for Ritchie asked the court to consider his treatment at Maplehurst in the sentencing, and asked that his parole ineligibility period be shortened to 10 years.

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Brampton man pleads guilty to murdering ex-girlfriend'
Brampton man pleads guilty to murdering ex-girlfriend
Trending Now

An agreed statement of facts in the case states that crisis intervention staff responded to an inmate’s assault on a correctional officer in December 2023 by conducting strip searches of the inmates in Ritchie’s unit and placing zip ties on their wrists.

Court heard Ritchie was left wearing only his boxer shorts for approximately 37 hours.

Woollcombe said during her ruling on Thursday that some of Ritchie’s Charter rights were violated during the incident but she rejected the request to shorten parole ineligibility to 10 years.

The killing of Virgioni is “factually one of the most gruesome and horrific second-degree murder cases” she has encountered during her decade of experience as a judge, Woollcombe said.

She said the ineligibility period should be 20 to 22 years based on the circumstances of the case, but that she would reduce the ineligibility period to 18 years because of the rights violations.

Advertisement
© 2025 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices