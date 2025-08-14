Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation players can now bet on live horse races

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted August 14, 2025 1:17 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'What to expect at the 165th Running of the King’s Plate'
What to expect at the 165th Running of the King’s Plate
RELATED: What to expect at the 165th Running of the King's Plate – Aug 16, 2024
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Sports bettors will have a second option Saturday for the $1-million King’s Plate.

Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation players can now bet on live horse races across Ontario. Proline will be accepting bets for the Plate, which goes Saturday at Woodbine Racetrack.

Bettors can access Woodbine Entertainment Group’s horse racing wagering product through OLG.ca and the OLG app.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

OLG becomes the first Canadian provincial lottery and gaming agency to provide access to a horse racing wagering product to its digital players.

Through WEG’s product — which is powered by HPIbet — players on OLG.ca and the OLG app can bet on live races around the world and at Ontario tracks.

Trending Now

Proline joins bet365 as the only operators in Ontario’s regulated sports-betting market to include horse racing in its products.

Story continues below advertisement

Racing wagers through both Proline and bet365 will go through Woodbine’s tote system and remain exclusively parimutuel.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices