Montreal public health reports three heat-related deaths since Sunday

Montreal public health has received three reports of heat-related deaths since Sunday.
That’s a rise from one death reported earlier this week.
Environment Canada says recent temperatures broke records in Montreal, with the mercury rising to 34 C or higher on Sunday, Monday and Tuesday.
The city’s public health agency says it has also received reports of at least two cases of heat stroke.
The agency continues to ask Montreal ER doctors to report all cases of suspected heat-related deaths or heat stroke.
Meanwhile, paramedics serving Montreal and Laval, Que., said they received a rise of between 15 and 20 per cent in 911 calls between Monday and Wednesday.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 14, 2025.
